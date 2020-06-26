Advertisement

Marion Cultural Alliance hosts The New Normal gallery

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -COVID-19 may have closed many art galleries across North Central Florida but the artists did not stop producing their work.

The Marion Cultural Alliance is showcasing for one more day their exhibit called “The New Normal” which is a collection of stay-at-home inspired art.

Gallery Director Ashley Justiniano said, “it’s basically all-new art our artist members have been working on throughout the time we were closed due to the pandemic. So it’s anything they’ve been producing while in quarantine or at home”

All the pieces are for sale and 30 percent of the sale price goes to the Marion Cultural Alliance. They use it to sponsor local art teachers, exhibits, and creators.

While a few of the pieces are literally COVID-19 themed, many are just what the artists wanted to create while locked in.

More than 20 artists from Central Florida submitted artwork for the gallery. The next exhibit coming July 2nd will be a collaboration titled “Ocklawaha: Wild and Endangered River”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Local

200+ feral and community cats spayed and neutered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
6 cat surgeons were hard at work in Marion County helping spay and neuter outdoor cats brought in by the community

Local

Missing and endangered woman in Marion County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies are looking for a Belleview woman who is missing and endangered.

News

Local bar owner reacts to order shutting down sale of alcohol at bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The owner of a several bars in Midtown and Downtown Gainesville says he saw this order coming and was already gearing down.

Latest News

Local

The City of Gainesville removes residents property from The Civic Media Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
A video surfaced on Facebook showing Dora Stephens a Gainesville Resident pleading to have her property returned. Her belongings were removed from outside of The Civic Media Center by the City of Gainesville. A spokesperson for the city tells TV20 the items have since been returned.

Local

The City of Gainesville removes residents property from The Civic Media Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
A video surfaced on Facebook showing Dora Stephens a Gainesville Resident pleading to have her property returned. Her belongings were removed from outside of The Civic Media Center by the City of Gainesville. A spokesperson for the city tells TV20 the items have since been returned.

News

DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Governor Ron DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages.

News

COVID-19: A potential second wave is on its way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Florida is reporting record-breaking COVID-19 numbers primarily around the 20 through 25 age range, and experts want to correct any misconception that young people are invulnerable.

News

Florida bars go back to carryout only

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Bars were supposed to be operating at 50 percent and making room for social distancing, but many broke the rule.

State

St. Augustine mandates masks be worn indoors when social distancing not possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
A violation of the mask order would be a civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to $500.