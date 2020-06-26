Marion Cultural Alliance hosts The New Normal gallery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -COVID-19 may have closed many art galleries across North Central Florida but the artists did not stop producing their work.

The Marion Cultural Alliance is showcasing for one more day their exhibit called “The New Normal” which is a collection of stay-at-home inspired art.

Gallery Director Ashley Justiniano said, “it’s basically all-new art our artist members have been working on throughout the time we were closed due to the pandemic. So it’s anything they’ve been producing while in quarantine or at home”

All the pieces are for sale and 30 percent of the sale price goes to the Marion Cultural Alliance. They use it to sponsor local art teachers, exhibits, and creators.

While a few of the pieces are literally COVID-19 themed, many are just what the artists wanted to create while locked in.

More than 20 artists from Central Florida submitted artwork for the gallery. The next exhibit coming July 2nd will be a collaboration titled “Ocklawaha: Wild and Endangered River”

