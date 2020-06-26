Advertisement

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Face mask
Face mask (WRDW)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WPLG) -- In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Miami is getting tough on people who are not wearing face masks in public spaces.

On Thursday, Miami commissioners allowed city employees to start issuing civil infractions.

Violators will be issued a verbal warning first. A second offense will result in a $50 fine. A third offense will require a promise to appear in court for the possibility of additional fines.

“The civil infractions that were approved today illustrate the serious situation we find ourselves in,” said Art Noriega, the city manager.

Miami Police Department officers and the Department of Code Enforcement personnel will be issuing the civil infractions to both individuals and properties.

Children who are younger than two years old or people who are exercising outside or doing outdoor work are exempt, but they must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.

People who are eating or drinking and those who suffer from a medical condition or disability who aren’t able to wear a face mask are also exempt.

The exemption also includes people who are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired and needs to read lips.

Noriega said officers will be also be providing free face masks to those who don’t have one.

Latest News

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

News

Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.

News

Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Its been recommended to wear a mask in businesses in Alachua County for months but starting June 25 county officials will be enforcing the ordinance. TV20's Landon Harrar shows us the types of penalties you can expect if you refuse to cover your face.

Latest News

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy - clipped version

Updated: 4 hours ago
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 5 hours ago
The topic has been an ongoing subject of debate on social media, with some residents saying the store would fill a retail void, while others say the construction of a retail store would have negative impacts on the environment and conservation.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Food distributions in NCFL

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Groups in North Central Florida are doing what they can to help those struggling during the pandemic.

News

“What’s Up?” with WIND FM 6/25

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We caught up with our friends at WIND FM Thursday morning and talked about our Virtual Job Fair.