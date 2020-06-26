Advertisement

Missing and endangered woman in Marion County

Marion County deputies are looking for a Belleview woman who is missing and endangered.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a Belleview woman who is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Sandra Gordon left her home on Southeast 48th Terrace late Sunday night.

She told a friend that she was headed to the Florida Horse Park and has not been heard from since.

When the friend tried to call Gordon, an unknown person answered the phone.

Gordon was driving a 2010 dark blue Chevy Traverse with a Tennessee License Plate.

