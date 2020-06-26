Missing and endangered woman in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a Belleview woman who is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Sandra Gordon left her home on Southeast 48th Terrace late Sunday night.

She told a friend that she was headed to the Florida Horse Park and has not been heard from since.

When the friend tried to call Gordon, an unknown person answered the phone.

Gordon was driving a 2010 dark blue Chevy Traverse with a Tennessee License Plate.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.