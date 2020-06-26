Ocala horse training center ordered to pay thousands of dollars for visa program violations.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S Department of Labor found that Eddie Woods Stables hired foreign workers over American workers by offering the two groups different payment for the same work.

The company also failed to reimburse the H-2B visa workers for the cost of transportation as required.

The department fined the company more than $39,000.

They were also forced to pay more than $26,000 in wages to 42 H-2B Visa Employees.

