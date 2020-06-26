Advertisement

Ocala recognizes community leaders at Legacy Park

The program inducted eight people into Legacy Park Community Service Recognition Program
The ceremony was held at Legacy Park located on the southwest side of the city Thursday afternoon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala recognized community builders by setting their names in stone.

The Governor’s West Ocala Neighborhood Revitalization Council honored eight local community leaders. The ceremony was held at Legacy Park located on the southwest side of the city Thursday afternoon.

Inductees to the Legacy Park Community Service Recognition Program include: Mary Sue Rich, Carolyn Adams, Wendell Dailey, June Dailey, George Giles, Sheriff M.A. Clouts, Marshall Burrell E. Dawkins and Dr. Pamela Lewin.

The park, which offers walking trails and green spaces, now has commemorative stones for each nominee.

