Panthers on the prowl during summer workouts

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching the Class 1A state championship match in 2019, the Newberry Panther volleyball team has been grinding in the gym this summer.

All teams in North Central Florida, of course, train while keeping close tabs on COVID-19 developments that could impact their season.

The Panthers, under new head coach Hank Rone, are now in week three of their summer workouts. The team is slowly getting back into preseason mode, having only recently added a volleyball itself to the workout regimen.

Senior middle blocker Grace Oelrich will be among the Panthers to watch this fall, after finishing third in 1A Player of the Year voting as a junior

