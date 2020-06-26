Advertisement

People gathered to meet and greet their new Ocala city leaders

People in Ocala came out to chat with their new city leaders. Despite the pandemic, the group gathered in close quarters to network.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -

At Brick City center for the arts in Downtown Ocala, people gathered to stop by and say hi to their new city manager and district two councilman.

Ire Bethea was elected to the Ocala city council district two seat in early June after four elections were held to finally fill the spot. "You get a chance to talk to people who didn't vote for you or whatever the case may be. They want to see what you all about, so I've been asked all kinds of questions and so I gave them whatever answer I had for them."

Some people wore masks but most didn’t as the group grew in size raising concerns for one Ocala entrepreneur. ”It is a risk that you take every time you walk outside of your home.”

Tereka Louise says as the founder of a non-profit, it's important for her to be connected with city leaders. "But this has been prolonged for so long now, I believe that definitely the day has come for us to go ahead and have these people in their position because they're needed right now in the community. The pandemic might not wait but our community's not gonna wait either."

For new city manager Sandra Wilson, plenty of questions and conversations came her way. Wilson said, “This was a full-fledged launch back into our pre-COVID atmosphere.”

People packed the center to find out Wilson's plans for Ocala.

Wilson added, "You can't do this work by yourself, you have to have a great team behind you. And I do have an awesome team and I just look forward to working with them to make Ocala the best place it can be."

Wilson is the first black woman to be Ocala’s city manager and was appointed early June after serving as interim city manager.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

News

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Miami is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask requirement.

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

News

Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Its been recommended to wear a mask in businesses in Alachua County for months but starting June 25 county officials will be enforcing the ordinance. TV20's Landon Harrar shows us the types of penalties you can expect if you refuse to cover your face.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 7 hours ago
The topic has been an ongoing subject of debate on social media, with some residents saying the store would fill a retail void, while others say the construction of a retail store would have negative impacts on the environment and conservation.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Food distributions in NCFL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Groups in North Central Florida are doing what they can to help those struggling during the pandemic.