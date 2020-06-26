Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow, Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

