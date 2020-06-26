Advertisement

Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow, Scotland

In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.
In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

National

US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

Updated: 1 hour ago
merican consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months, against the backdrop of an economy that’s likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter.

News

Santa Fe College offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
College for Kids summer camp goes virtual.

Coronavirus

US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported nearly 40,000 cases of coronavirus cases, a record number four months into pandemic.

Latest News

National

Minneapols takes first steps to end police dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Minneapolis City Council to take the first steps to replace the police department with a new public safety department.

National

It's been one month since George Floyd's killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A look back at what's happened in Minneapolis since George Floyd was killed one month ago.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city’s police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyd’s death but far from assured.

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Coronavirus

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit.

Local

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

Updated: 4 hours ago