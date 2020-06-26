Santa Fe College offers virtual summer camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past 20 years Santa Fe College has offered College for Kids, but this is the first year they'll take a completely virtual approach to the summer camp.

Now the program will turn to online zoom classes to keep kids busy and safe this summer.

Santa Fe said they usually have about 500 kids every year.

Santa Fe Community Education Coordinator, Jennifer Mullis, said they didn't want to completely cancel the program or put kids at risk of getting sick, so this is the next best thing.

“It’s a safe environment. I know a lot of people are still very weary and concerned about being exposed to a lot of individuals in environments, especially in big settings with a lot of people, so this is a safe environment and something fun to do and hopefully keep them engaged during the summer,” said Mullis.

The online classes are an hour and fifteen minutes long and students can take two per day.

Classes offered range form art and video game classes to a Hogwarts class. They even offer a pandemic science class.

Classes start July 6th and will go through the end of July.

The deadline to sign up for these classes is Friday.

