Advertisement

Santa Fe College offers virtual summer camp

College for Kids summer camp goes virtual to keep kids busy and safe this summer.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past 20 years Santa Fe College has offered College for Kids, but this is the first year they'll take a completely virtual approach to the summer camp.

Now the program will turn to online zoom classes to keep kids busy and safe this summer.

Santa Fe said they usually have about 500 kids every year.

Santa Fe Community Education Coordinator, Jennifer Mullis, said they didn't want to completely cancel the program or put kids at risk of getting sick, so this is the next best thing.

“It’s a safe environment. I know a lot of people are still very weary and concerned about being exposed to a lot of individuals in environments, especially in big settings with a lot of people, so this is a safe environment and something fun to do and hopefully keep them engaged during the summer,” said Mullis.

The online classes are an hour and fifteen minutes long and students can take two per day.

Classes offered range form art and video game classes to a Hogwarts class. They even offer a pandemic science class.

Classes start July 6th and will go through the end of July.

The deadline to sign up for these classes is Friday.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

People gathered to meet and greet their new Ocala city leaders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
People in Ocala came out to chat with their new city leaders. Despite the pandemic, the group gathered in close quarters to network.

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

News

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Updated: 11 hours ago
The City of Miami is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask requirement.

Latest News

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

News

Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.

News

Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

Updated: 15 hours ago
Its been recommended to wear a mask in businesses in Alachua County for months but starting June 25 county officials will be enforcing the ordinance. TV20's Landon Harrar shows us the types of penalties you can expect if you refuse to cover your face.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy - clipped version

Updated: 15 hours ago
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 16 hours ago
The topic has been an ongoing subject of debate on social media, with some residents saying the store would fill a retail void, while others say the construction of a retail store would have negative impacts on the environment and conservation.