Senior Salute: Trenton Softball

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton softball team had high hopes for the season. They were coming off of a state championship in 2019 and wanted to win it all again, unfortunately, COVID-19 ended their season early.

However, the tigers are still clawing their way through these tough times.

Seniors Zoey Maksimov, Emily Barras, and Hallie Bryant, along with the rest of the team, hoped to win back to back softball titles, but the pandemic, didn’t let that happen, and they didn’t want to believe that their season was over so soon.

“It didn’t seem real at the moment because we thought it would pass over the longer we didn’t get to be on the field, the more real it felt, it wasn’t a good feeling. Considering we thought we were gonna go back to state again this year,” outfielder, Zoey Maksimov said.

“The initial reaction we were like this isn’t true theres no way this could actually happen, and then the first month in you’re going a little crazy, then eventually they tell you the season is over and it’s pretty heartbreaking,” third-baseman Emily Barras said.

“I didn’t believe it at first I thought there was no way this could happen, especially our senior year when we had the chance to go back. There’s nothing you can do about it except keep working for what’s to come” Shortstop, Hallie Bryant said.

Barras and Bryant are two of the seniors who will be going to Divison I schools. The two will be headed to Mercer and the University of South Florida respectively on softball scholarships.

The tigers also have multiple underclassmen, who are division I commits to schools like FGCU and FAU.

The players tell us what they’ll miss about being Trenton tigers.

Bryant spent many days on the field and on car rides with her dad, Todd Bryant, who is the head coach of the Tigers.

“Definitely my dad being the coach, and all my friends, I’ve grown up here my whole life, its gonna be different where I’m going,” Bryant said.

Barras, transferred from Newberry her junior year and she says the Tigers welcomed her in easily.

"The coaching staff, these people, allowed me to come in, I started my first year of coming in as a junior it was nice letting these people treat me like family"

Maksimov, attended Bell earlier in her career, but found her home at Trenton. She will be attending Santa Fe College.

"The memories, my friends, having a good time, and softball"

They started their season undefeated and finished it that way too.

It will definitely be a season of what-ifs for the Tigers, who play in the 1A classification. They were able to run with the big schools not only in Florida but in the United States. They were ranked 5th in the country amongst all classifications.

Despite the tigers not having a full season, they’ve learned how to persevere, and control the controllables.

