Trenton woman wins year supply of Krispy Kreme

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Trenton will be able to indulge in some Krispy Kreme treats for an entire year!

Jordan Malecki was crowned the first-ever Krispy Kreme’s Virtual Campout Champion on Thursday. She spent just over 21 hours on Zoom to compete for the prize of one year’s worth of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers.

The rules were to stay awake, online, visible, and stay the course.

Thousands of Krispy Kreme superfine came together for the event that was live-streamed on Facebook. There was a guest appearance by NBA star and Krispy Kreme franchise owner Shaquille O’Neal, a musical performance by country singer Chris Lane, and various fun games and giveaways.

After winning Galecki said, “You [Krispy Kreme] are literally the only doughnut company I would eat.”

Thank YOU for hanging out with us for 21 hours!! CONGRATS 🎉🍩🍩 now...get some rest 😉😴 https://t.co/ucCYdKl1mi — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 25, 2020

The Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers are new treats that will be exclusively available in Walmarts across the United States in late July.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.