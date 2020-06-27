Advertisement

COVID-19 Spike: Local concerts postponed

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A planned concert in North Central Florida is being pushed back due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Wynonna and the Big Noise were scheduled to play July 3 at the Ocala Drive-In.

All current ticket holders will be refunded beginning Monday.

The show is rescheduled for December 9 at the Reilly Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Garth Brooks concert at the Ocala Drive-In and 300 other venues is going on as planned tomorrow night.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida Regional Planning Council picks new leader

Updated: 48 minutes ago
An Alachua County Commissioner has been selected to lead the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

News

Road repairs coming to Ocala

Updated: 1 hour ago
Repairs are expected to start Monday on Baseline Road after two sinkholes opened up this month.

News

South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask

Updated: 11 hours ago
Paul-Elie Daniel Duval refused to put on a face mask when asked by an employee at a gift shop. Duval then started speaking inappropriately about the women in the room, including a minor. He then exposed himself.

News

State Senator Keith Perry responds to mandated mask order in Alachua County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Violators of the mask mandate face fines starting at $150

Latest News

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews extract people from vehicles in car crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
Firefighters say two vehicles were involved in the crash on Northeast 15th Street.

Local

Ocala man arrested for sexual battery

Updated: 12 hours ago
On June 16, Leo McFadden was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Local bar owner reacts to order shutting down sale of alcohol at bars

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The owner of a several bars in Midtown and Downtown Gainesville says he saw this order coming and was already gearing down.

News

DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Governor Ron DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages.

News

COVID-19: A potential second wave is on its way

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Florida is reporting record-breaking COVID-19 numbers primarily around the 20 through 25 age range, and experts want to correct any misconception that young people are invulnerable.