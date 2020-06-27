COVID-19 Spike: Local concerts postponed
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A planned concert in North Central Florida is being pushed back due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.
Wynonna and the Big Noise were scheduled to play July 3 at the Ocala Drive-In.
All current ticket holders will be refunded beginning Monday.
The show is rescheduled for December 9 at the Reilly Arts Center.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
Meanwhile the Garth Brooks concert at the Ocala Drive-In and 300 other venues is going on as planned tomorrow night.
