Florida News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

MIAMI — The state of Florida has set another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases. Florida health officials on Saturday reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day’s total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings. By Adriana Gomez Licon. UPCOMING: 400 words.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-YOUNG-ORGANIZERS

Young organizers are helping drive the outpouring of protest against racism and police brutality around the U.S. Many have grown up seeing videos about deaths of people of color at the hands of police. The young organizers have native fluency with social media, and are showing how learning and communication can translate quickly into real-life action. In big cities and small towns, both conservative and liberal, they are taking matters into their own hands and bringing together hundreds or thousands of people. They say they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. By Lindsay Whitehurst. With AP photos.

FL—EXCHANGE-FOSTER MOM-ADOPTION

DADE CITY, Fla. — The first time he arrived on her doorstep, the boy had a fever and a runny nose. Tears lined his blue eyes. Just 15 months old, he already had lived in more than half a dozen foster homes and was distressed. He repeatedly reached out to be held by new foster mom, Deborah Marlet, but then would cry and want down because she was still a stranger. Over time, the hugs got longer and more frequent, the bond deeper. By CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL, Tampa Bay Times.

FL—EXCHANGE-COUPLE-MUSICIANS

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Disney World was supposed to shut down for only two weeks. It was mid-March. Kathy and Jeff Thomas, a married pair of professional musicians with long ties to Orlando and Disney, decided to start playing from their Davenport home. The world was “wigging out,” Kathy said. So they put on wigs and costumes to join in. They spontaneously played a quick song together and streamed it on Facebook Live for their friends, family and colleagues to watch. By GABRIELLE RUSSON, Orlando Sentinel

IN BRIEF:

BBN—DODGERS-TOLES ARRESTED — A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a charge of trespassing property.

STOLEN TIPS — Federal officials say a Florida restaurant chain with six locations has been fined more than $314,500 for taking employee tips and wages.

COURTHOUSE-LETTER THREAT — A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for mailing a threatening letter to the federal courthouse in Miami.

