Gainesville drive-thru testing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 700 people got tested for COVID-19 today in East Gainesville.

East Gainesville Mobile Testing Unit Project Leader Joe Calpin said, "We like to bring the test to people and we don't require an appointment at all which is different from the department of health site; we like to add more flexibility for people in getting tested because we really want everyone who wants to get tested to get tested."

The City of Gainesville, the Community Foundation of North Central Florida and the Walmart Foundation partnered together to provide this free drive-thru testing.

Everyone should know their results by Thursday.

