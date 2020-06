GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued people trapped in their vehicle after a crash.

Firefighters say two vehicles were involved in the crash on Northeast 15th Street.

@GFR1882 crews responded to a MVC with extrication at the 2300 block of NE 15th St. The crash involved two vehicles. Both drivers have been removed from the vehicle and transported to UF Health. GFR would like to remind everyone to drive safe and watch out for each other! pic.twitter.com/8ZJ22hclU7 — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) June 26, 2020

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. They were taken to UF Health Shands.

