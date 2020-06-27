Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There's still a lot of time before NBA games are back for real. But with the deals now done and the schedule for the Disney restart out, here are some story lines to follow in the coming weeks and when play resumes July 30. Among them: how the race for the final West playoff spot should be hectic, how Orlando will be at home but on the road, and why Disney is going to look very familiar for a slew of NBA players.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA schedule for the restarted season has been set, with Zion Williamson, the Utah Jazz and an all-Los Angeles matchup set for re-opening night on July 30. Most days during the seeding-games portion of the season will feature between four and seven contests, all played in three different arenas at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida. The 22 teams headed to Disney will all play eight seeding games, with one back-to-back set for each club.

TORONTO (AP) — Less than a week before Major League baseball teams resume training on July 1, the Toronto Blue Jays still haven’t been able to tell their players where to show up. “Sometime over the weekend, we’ll get them on their way and tell them where to report,” Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said on a conference call Friday. “We are obviously working on an accelerated time frame and we need to make a decision very soon.”

UNDATED (AP) — An eight-team field is set as the National Women's Soccer League begins play this weekend with a tournament in Utah. The tournament opens with 2019 defending champion North Carolina facing the Portland Thorns. Only eight of the league's nine teams will participate in the Challenge Cup. The Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the tournament.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Eight of the league’s teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.