Homeless man gets into fight, attacks another man with knife

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless man is awaiting trial after police say he fought another homeless man over panhandling.

Gainesville police say the fight broke out between the two in front of Target on West University Avenue on Friday. Police say, Malcolm Andrews,51, got into an argument with another man and pulled out an eight-inch butcher’s knife.

When police arrived, Andrews refused to drop the knife after ten lawful commands from law enforcement.

Police later tased him before taking him into custody. He is in the Alachua County Jail where he is charged with resisting an officer. Andrew’s bond is set at $10,000.

