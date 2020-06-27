Jack Of All Trades Dean commits to college

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Bronson High School departing senior Braden Dean has signed his national letter of intent to play both football and baseball at Peru State College, an NAIA program in Nebraska.

Bronson's Braden Dean commits to play football and baseball at Peru State College in Nebraska (Caryl Osteen)

Dean was a defensive standout for the Eagles on the football field last fall, accumulating six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three sacks to go along with 61 tackles. Bronson's baseball season was halted by the Coronavirus pandemic, but through 10 games, Dean was hitting .538 with six RBI's.

Dean joins a Bobcats program that competes in the Heart of America Conference. Peru State’s football team went only 2-9 last season, while the baseball team checked in at 20-23 in its last full season.

