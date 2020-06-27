Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA ECONOMY

Florida revenues plummet after the coronavirus shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s economy is taking a huge hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president. Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators Friday saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions. The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has banned alcohol consumption at its bars as the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nears 9,000. The number is a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban Friday on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday. State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state three weeks ago. They say many of the young people ignored social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread.

NFL-COACHING SUMMIT

NFL's coaching summit highlights minority candidates

The biggest takeaway following the NFL’s two-day quarterback coaching summit is there’s no shortage of qualified minority candidates waiting for opportunities to be head coaches and coordinators. The league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week held a virtual version of their summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Dozens of pro and college football coaches and assistants participated. Washington Redskins executive Doug Williams, who co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, says the “pipeline is full.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRAVEL-QUARANTINE

Isolate on arrival: NYC region is latest to try quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are the latest states to enact 14-day traveler quarantines to try to check the spread of the coronavirus. After being slammed by the outbreak this spring, the states’ governors hope they can preserve their tenuous recovery by making travelers from more than a half-dozen struggling states isolate themselves. There are few details on how the quarantine enacted Thursday will be enforced, but the playbooks from other states include everything from making new arrivals fill out forms to having National Guard members knock on doors.

ROSS-RISE PLEDGE

Dolphins owner pledges $13 million to anti-racism initiative

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged an additional $13 million over four years to his anti-racism RISE initiative. Ross established RISE five years ago to promote unity and combat systemic racism. The organization says it has helped 12,000 students, athletes, coaches and staff at all levels to help champion social justice and improve race relations. He has now committed $30 million to RISE — the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. RISE says that over the next four years, it will continue to work with such organizations as NASCAR and USA Track and Field.

PARKS DIRECTOR

Starkville readvertises open parks director job

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The City of Starkville is looking for a new leader of its Parks and Recreation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill told The Dispatch the city decided to reopen its search for a new executive director after the board of aldermen’s first choice declined the post. Gerry Logan, the previous parks director, left in March to take a sales position with a private company. David D’Aquilla, a member of the design team for Cornerstone Park, has been serving as part-time interim director since March 30.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-STONE

Judge delays Roger Stone's prison surrender for 2 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is giving Trump ally Roger Stone an additional two weeks before he must report to serve his federal prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s ruling on Friday comes days after Stone asked the court to allow him to put off serving his more than 3-year sentence until September, citing coronavirus concerns. The judge says Stone will be on home confinement before beginning his prison sentence, in part because of “the strong medical recommendation” submitted by his defense lawyers. He would need to surrender at FCI Jesup, a federal prison in Georgia, on July 14.

TRAIN PROJECT-DEATH

1 man died while working on Virgin Trains project in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one worker died while working on the Virgin Trains project in Orlando. The accident happened Thursday morning as 33-year-old Marcus Green and another man were working to clear standing water that had accumulated over an inlet due to recent heavy rain. A spokesperson for Granite Construction tells WFTV the men were pulled into a pipe. Orlando Fire Department crews rescued them but Green died from his injuries. The other worker was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The company is investigating to determine what happened.

WEST NILE VIRUS-FLORIDA

Health officials report 10 West Nile virus cases in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health officials said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14. Officials said the cases have been contracted through local transmission. The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue. Officials say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.

HELICOPTER CRASH

Helicopter pilot survives crash in Florida park

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot transporting building materials survived a crash near a Florida park. Police in Coconut Creek said the helicopter went down Thursday afternoon in a wooded area next to Tradewinds Park. No one else was aboard the aircraft. Authorities say the pilot was airlifted from the crash site by another helicopter with a rescue basket and taken to a local hospital. The pilot's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His name was not immediately released.