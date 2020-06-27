Medical training course offers insight on dealing with protest injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida residents are learning how to help others who may get injured during protests. It’s a three day medical training course at the Florida Outdoor Learning Collective The trainees learned how to treat someone with heat stroke, dehydration, injuries from tear gas, rubber bullets or cuts.

Catherine Jean says, "Street medicine has been a really important thing since the 1960s and the civil rights movements and they've served an important role. So you have people right there int he crowd on the ground to deal with any emergencies and and it may to be easy for EMS to get in and quickly deal with emergencies."

Jean also says using a regular squirt water bottle is the best way to flush someone’s eyes of tear gas instead of milk. The group also learned how to get help from law enforcement if there is an emergency and how to deal with patients who may refuse help from EMS or police.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.