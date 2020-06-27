North Central Florida Regional Planning Council picks new leader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County Commissioner has been selected to lead the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

Commissioner Chuck Chestnut will take over the position.

Chestnut has served on the council since 2012 representing Alachua County.

The planning council administers a variety of state and federal programs for the region.

Chestnut previously served the council as vice chair, secretary, treasurer, and led multiple committees.

