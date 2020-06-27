North Florida-South Georgia VA offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida-South Georgia VA is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans who show symptoms

There will be locations in Gainesville, Lake City, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and The Villages.

Testing will be offered Monday through Friday at each city’s local VA medical center, times will vary!

Veterans are encouraged to call their health care provider before coming to facilities to get tested.

This is by appointment only, you can find the times of testing below.

Gainesville VAMC

1601 SW Archer Rd. Gainesville, FL 32605

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11 a.m

Lake City VAMC

619 S. Marion Ave. Lake City, FL 32025

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m – 10 a.m

The Villages OPC

8900 SE 165th Mulberry Ln. The Villages, FL 32162

Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m – 8:30 a.m

Jacksonville OPC (Jefferson)

1536 N. Jefferson St. Jacksonville, FL 32209

Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m

Tallahassee OPC

2181 East Orange Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11:15 a.m; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m – 9:15 a.m

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.