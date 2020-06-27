Advertisement

North Florida-South Georgia VA offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans

As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday, there are 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases.(AP)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida-South Georgia VA is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans who show symptoms

There will be locations in Gainesville, Lake City, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and The Villages.

Testing will be offered Monday through Friday at each city’s local VA medical center, times will vary!

Veterans are encouraged to call their health care provider before coming to facilities to get tested.

This is by appointment only, you can find the times of testing below.

Gainesville VAMC

1601 SW Archer Rd. Gainesville, FL 32605

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11 a.m

Lake City VAMC

619 S. Marion Ave. Lake City, FL 32025

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m – 10 a.m

The Villages OPC

8900 SE 165th Mulberry Ln. The Villages, FL 32162

Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m – 8:30 a.m

Jacksonville OPC (Jefferson)

1536 N. Jefferson St. Jacksonville, FL 32209

Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m

Tallahassee OPC

2181 East Orange Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11:15 a.m; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m – 9:15 a.m

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville drive-thru testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
More than 700 people got tested for COVID-19 today in East Gainesville.

News

COVID-19 Spike: Local concerts postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
A planned concert in North Central Florida is being pushed back due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

North Central Florida Regional Planning Council picks new leader

Updated: 6 hours ago
An Alachua County Commissioner has been selected to lead the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

Latest News

News

Road repairs coming to Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago
Repairs are expected to start Monday on Baseline Road after two sinkholes opened up this month.

News

South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask

Updated: 18 hours ago
Paul-Elie Daniel Duval refused to put on a face mask when asked by an employee at a gift shop. Duval then started speaking inappropriately about the women in the room, including a minor. He then exposed himself.

News

State Senator Keith Perry responds to mandated mask order in Alachua County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Violators of the mask mandate face fines starting at $150

Local

UF will require students to wear masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
The university will require students to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews extract people from vehicles in car crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
Firefighters say two vehicles were involved in the crash on Northeast 15th Street.

Local

Ocala man arrested for sexual battery

Updated: 18 hours ago
On June 16, Leo McFadden was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.