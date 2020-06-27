North Florida-South Georgia VA offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida-South Georgia VA is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans who show symptoms
There will be locations in Gainesville, Lake City, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and The Villages.
Testing will be offered Monday through Friday at each city’s local VA medical center, times will vary!
Veterans are encouraged to call their health care provider before coming to facilities to get tested.
This is by appointment only, you can find the times of testing below.
Gainesville VAMC
1601 SW Archer Rd. Gainesville, FL 32605
Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11 a.m
Lake City VAMC
619 S. Marion Ave. Lake City, FL 32025
Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m – 10 a.m
The Villages OPC
8900 SE 165th Mulberry Ln. The Villages, FL 32162
Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m – 8:30 a.m
Jacksonville OPC (Jefferson)
1536 N. Jefferson St. Jacksonville, FL 32209
Drive-Thru Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m
Tallahassee OPC
2181 East Orange Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Drive-Thru, Monday-Friday 9 a.m – 11:15 a.m; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m – 9:15 a.m
