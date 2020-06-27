Ocala Drive-In to air Garth Brooks Concert
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Country music fans in Marion County are in for a special treat
The Ocala Drive-In is airing a Garth Brooks concert on Saturday.
Unfortunately, tickets are sold out for the 9:30 screening.
There will also be a live performance by the Elvis tribute artist, Ted Torres martin at 8:30 p.m.
The screening is airing at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country
