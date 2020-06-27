Ocala man arrested for sexual battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers arrested a man they say sexually assaulted two women walking down the street in Ocala.

On June 16, Leo McFadden was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.

Officers say on two different times in June, McFadden approached women walking alone, forcing them into a wooded area and sexually battering them.

He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Marion County jail.

