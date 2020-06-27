Road repairs coming to Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Repairs are expected to start Monday on Baseline Road after two sinkholes opened up this month.

Officials for the Florida Department of Transportation are warning drivers that a traffic shift is in place at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dogwood Road in Ocala.

Traffic was shifted to one lane in both directions.

Work is expected to be completed on the roadway by late July.

