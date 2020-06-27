Advertisement

South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask

South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask (WPLG/Monroe County Jail)
South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask (WPLG/Monroe County Jail)(Monroe County Jail/WPLG)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WPLG) - A 37-year-old Miami man was arrested Thursday morning after he exposed himself at a gift shop in Islamorada after being asked to put on a face mask, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Paul-Elie Daniel Duval refused to put on a face mask when asked to do so by an employee at the Theater of the Sea gift shop and began speaking vulgarly “particularly to the women in the room, including one minor girl, about his genitals, their bodies and pornography.”

Linhardt said Duval then pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to everyone who was inside the gift shop while continuing to use vulgar language toward them.

Witnesses told responding deputies that other children were also present at the time, but they left before they could be interviewed by authorities.

Linhardt said witnesses pointed out Duval to authorities in the parking lot as he was leaving.

A deputy stopped Duval a short distance away on U.S. 1 and took him into custody.

Authorities said Duval said he exposed himself after employees refused to let him use the bathroom inside the gift shop. He also admitted that there were several children present at the time, authorities said.

Duval faces charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

