Advertisement

State Senator Keith Perry responds to mandated mask order in Alachua County

Violators of the mask mandate face fines starting at $150
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Mask mandates are sweeping across the country as positive COVID-19 cases spike. Despite nearly 9,000 confirmed cases in Florida in the last 24 hours, there’s no state mandate but bars are now banned from serving alcohol.

The face mask mandate in Alachua County still stands and will cost repeat violators.

Around a thousand comments on our Facebook page show mixed reactions to the potential consequences people in Alachua County face by not wearing a mask in a business. District 8 congressman Keith Perry says the mask mandate is a step in the wrong direction..

"Anyone who had a fine that could not afford it, I offered to pay for it."

Because the focus should be helping one another, said Perry."Education, helping people provide masks if they needs masks and let people make their own choices. And there's good things to do. Washing your hands and not touching your face is the best practice you can have. Are we gonna mandate people wash their hands, are we gonna mandate people don't touch your face? I mean there's a role for government and a proper role for government but there's also an impractical role for government."

Officials with the county encourage people to call code enforcement if they’re in a business and see employees or patrons without a mask on. From there, code enforcement officers will issue a warning and be stocked with disposable masks for people who don’t have one.

Mark Sexton, Alachua county spokesman said, "We would rather this just be a public education campaign and everyone just does the right thing but that's not happening. So we are gonna get very proactive with enforcement."

With fines starting at $125 for the first offense, $250 for the second and $500 and a court appearance for the third. Following the public health advisory from the Florida Department of Health, Sexton says people can protect from a rise in cases. “And do what is needed to protect lives and to protect business.”

Sexton said by wearing a mask. "There are times in a country's history where citizens are asked to make a sacrifice. Sometimes it's going to war, sometimes it's natural disasters. But right now the sacrifice that we're asking people to make is to loop a mask over your ears for a few minutes while you're in a business."

Sexton adds that the mask mandate is necessary to keep businesses open but if cases continue to rise, county commissioners could order further restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Florida Man exposes himself at gift shop after being asked to put on face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul-Elie Daniel Duval refused to put on a face mask when asked by an employee at a gift shop. Duval then started speaking inappropriately about the women in the room, including a minor. He then exposed himself.

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews extract people from vehicles in car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
Firefighters say two vehicles were involved in the crash on Northeast 15th Street.

Local

Ocala man arrested for sexual battery

Updated: 1 hours ago
On June 16, Leo McFadden was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

News

Local bar owner reacts to order shutting down sale of alcohol at bars

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The owner of a several bars in Midtown and Downtown Gainesville says he saw this order coming and was already gearing down.

News

DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Governor Ron DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages.

News

COVID-19: A potential second wave is on its way

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Florida is reporting record-breaking COVID-19 numbers primarily around the 20 through 25 age range, and experts want to correct any misconception that young people are invulnerable.

News

Florida bars go back to carryout only

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Bars were supposed to be operating at 50 percent and making room for social distancing, but many broke the rule.

State

St. Augustine mandates masks be worn indoors when social distancing not possible

Updated: 7 hours ago
A violation of the mask order would be a civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to $500.

News

“J.J. Finley” officially removed from school signage

Updated: 8 hours ago
A renaming committee has until July 27 to decide on the new name. They’re asking the public to provide suggestions for the new name which you can send to NEWNAME@GM.SBAC.EDU.