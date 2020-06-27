Three people killed in Marion County car crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- State troopers say three people have been killed in a crash in Marion County. Troopers say around 6 a.m a 60-year-old man was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer on state road 200 south of County Road 484.
He veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into two cars.
In the first car, a 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were killed. A 10-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.
The driver of the second car, a 73-year-old woman, was also killed. The pickup driver is in critical condition.
