Three people killed in Marion County car crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- State troopers say three people have been killed in a crash in Marion County. Troopers say around 6 a.m a 60-year-old man was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer on state road 200 south of County Road 484.

He veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into two cars.

In the first car, a 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were killed. A 10-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.

The driver of the second car, a 73-year-old woman, was also killed. The pickup driver is in critical condition.

