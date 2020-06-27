UF/IFAS Extension searching for group to be inducted into hall of fame.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County UF/IFAS extension service wants to honor its next group of people who have made contributions to agriculture in the community.They are looking for the next group to be inducted into the agricultural hall of fame. They’re accepting nominations through July 10.

Since 2003, this award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the agricultural community

Last year, they inducted 32 people who made an impact in the cattle, citrus, and horticulture industries.

To nominate someone you can fill out this form and mail it to 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470. For more information contact the Extension Service at 352-671-8400.

