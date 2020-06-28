Advertisement

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department investigating death

Murder investigation
Murder investigation(MGN Online)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - At around 6:15 p.m on June 26, Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence near Hampton and they found a 54-year-old man unresponsive in his home.

Investigators say the man was an aggressor in a fight. First responders tried to save the man’s life after multiple attempts. He was eventually pronounced dead.

Officials are suspecting that the death might be medically related.

