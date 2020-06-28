Certain Ocala roads closed for construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Ocala say roads will be closed along NE First Avenue and Southeast Broadway Street on June 28.

Crews will then be working on resurfacing First Avenue starting from Broadway to State Road 40.

This project will close roads intermittently Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. To 5 p.m. There will be detours as construction is expected to run through August.

For a complete list of the closures, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.