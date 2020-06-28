Fire Crews working on containing wildfires in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lightning from storms have caused wildfires in North Central Florida.

Firefighters are working to contain them Alachua County Fire Rescue is now working on a two-acre wildfire on the 5000 Block of Northeast 39th Avenue. The fire is 80% contained. No roads are closed at this time. Smoke signs are being placed on 39th near the fire area due to possible impacts from the smoke.

The Florida Forest service tells TV20 drivers should expect to see heavy smoke on the road.

In Marion County, multiple crews and helicopters are responding to what forestry officials are calling the Barge Canal Fire. This is near SR 200 and County Road 484. Florida Forest Service has told their helicopter to make water bucket drops to stop the spread of the fire.

All hiking and biking trails are closed at this time. Roads are still open but drivers could see smoke.

For constant updates, you can visit the Florida Forest Service’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.