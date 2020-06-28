Advertisement

GPD arrests scooter stealer

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say they’ve caught the person responsible for a string of scooter thefts.

GPD arrested 34-year-old Kurtiz Mency after they say he stole several scooters in Southwest Gainesville for the past month.

Police caught Mency riding away on a stolen scooter but he managed to get away.

Mency was arrested on Friday and is now facing several charges for grand theft auto.

He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

