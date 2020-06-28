Advertisement

Group in Chiefland stand up for first responders

People in Chiefland stood up to show their support for first responders of all kinds.
By Landon Harrar
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A group of people in Chiefland braved the hot Florida sun as they stood up for first responders. We'll show you why they say it's the least they can do for the people who brave all types of situations every day.

TV20′s Landon Harrar reported, “they’re standing up to show support for EMS, police, and firefighters saying they want all first responders to know they are respected and there are people who are thankful for the sacrifices they make in the line of duty every day.

Organizers in Chiefland wanted to make it clear this is not a protest of any sort just a way to show appreciation. Many who showed up have family members who are first responders and say a world without them would be unimaginable.

Dawn Estes’s son recently was sworn into the Daytona Beach Police Department and she said, " it would be chaos and mayhem. I’d be walking around with my bulletproof vest on, I’d be carrying outside of my concealed carry yeah it would not be a pretty thing.”

Those who came to stand also wanted to extend appreciation to hospital workers who may not be the first to respond but are essential in the job they do especially during the pandemic. As cars passed the people who were standing with signs in hand and waving flags, many honked their appreciation. The stand-up was scheduled from 11 until 3.

