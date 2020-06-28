Lake City Police searching for teen runaway

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are looking for a teen they say ran away from a youth facility.

Police say, Ethan Chamberlain, 14, ran away from a youth facility in Lake City on Friday around 8:30 pm.

He was last seen leaving in an unidentified sedan. He’s wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and red and white shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake City police at (386) 752-4344.

