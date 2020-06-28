Advertisement

Lake City Police searching for teen runaway

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are looking for a teen they say ran away from a youth facility.

Police say, Ethan Chamberlain, 14, ran away from a youth facility in Lake City on Friday around 8:30 pm.

He was last seen leaving in an unidentified sedan. He’s wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and red and white shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake City police at (386) 752-4344.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Union County “March and Empowerment Day”

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department investigating death

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Lightning from stores cause wildfires in Levy and Gilchrist counties

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department investigating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff’s deputies in North Central Florida are launching a death investigation after finding a man’s body in Bradford County.

Latest News

Local

Lightning from stores cause wildfires in Levy and Gilchrist counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire Crews in Levy and Gilchrist counties have been battling wildfires that were caused by lightning.

State

Florida restaurant fined $314K+ for stealing tips, wages

Updated: 5 hours ago
A South Florida restaurant chain has been fined over $300,000 for taking employee tips and wages.

Local

Union County “March and Empowerment Day”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Union County community marched together in solidarity to fight for racial equality. Community groups attended the peaceful march to show their support.

Local

Organization hosts estate sale for service members and veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago
Soldiers Freedom Outdoors is hosting an estate sale to raise money for active service members and veterans, so they can participate in retreats.

Local

Gainesville drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Amateur Field Test Day

Updated: 6 hours ago