Lightning from stores cause wildfires in Levy and Gilchrist counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wildfires are damaging parts of Levy and Gilchrist counties following lightning from strong thunderstorms on Saturday.

Fire crews from the Goethe State Park are battling two fires caused by lightning strikes near Lebanon Station in Levy County. Forestry officials are calling it the South Fire.

Smoke will affect visibility on the roads overnight and into the early morning.

Drivers on U.S Highway 19 or State Road 40 should slow down and adjust their headlights in this area.

Meanwhile, other crews are responding to the so-called Cowpen fire in Gilchrist County. The 60-acre fire is located near the town of Bell just three miles east of U.S Highway 129.

Forestry officials say firefighters are working through the night to contain the fires.

