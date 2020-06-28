Advertisement

Marion County deputies searching for missing teenage girl

Lauren Outlaw, 15, is missing.
Lauren Outlaw, 15, is missing.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a teenage girl in Ocala. This is the second time deputies are looking for Lauren Outlaw,15, who went missing in May.

They say she left an Ocala home on the 4700 NW 48th avenue on Saturday. It’s not known what she was last seen wearing. Her parents say they are worried about her well-being.

