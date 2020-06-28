Marion County deputies searching for missing teenage girl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a teenage girl in Ocala. This is the second time deputies are looking for Lauren Outlaw,15, who went missing in May.

They say she left an Ocala home on the 4700 NW 48th avenue on Saturday. It’s not known what she was last seen wearing. Her parents say they are worried about her well-being.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.