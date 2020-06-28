Advertisement

Miami-Dade, Broward beaches closing July 3 due to coronavirus pandemic

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WPLG) -- Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward are closing down all public beaches for the Fourth of July holiday weekend as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez didn’t mince words on Saturday, saying he had no choice because of the surge of coronavirus cases to close the beaches for the July 4th holiday, and he will extend the closure even longer if people don’t comply.

“I can foresee a Fourth of July where you have throngs of people on the beach, very difficult to keep social distancing, people getting together, especially young people getting together. We now see this virus is prevalent in this age group and we want to keep this down, Gimenez said.

Gimenez said he is also sending a stern warning ahead of time, that if people don’t comply with the Fourth of July restrictions, he’s willing to shut down the beaches even longer.

“I want to stress that I will extend this order and keep the beaches closed past July 7 if we do not see people taking this seriously.”

WPLG 2020 All rights reserved.

