Organization hosts estate sale for service members and veterans

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in North-Central Florida is hosting an estate sale to raise money for active service members and veterans.

The group, Soldiers Freedom Outdoors, hosts retreats where service members can go fishing, hunting, or go out on the lake. The paid retreat helps servicemen and women enjoy the outdoors. The group offers them multiple outdoor adventures during a retreat.

“Everything sold goes back to the program to help heal the hidden wounds of war. It helps our program. So that is what we are doing this weekend. Thinking outside the box you know COVID, kicked in and we had to cancel all of our major fundraisers. Honestly, we probably lost somewhere in the tune of $70,000 this spring, between all of our fundraiser cancellations. So you just got to get creative. This is what we are doing to make it happen, so we can still continue to serve our veterans.” CEO of Soldiers Freedom Outdoors, Daniel DiMarco said.

DiMarco also says this weekend’s sale is the first estate sale they’ve hosted. To learn more about the sale, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.

