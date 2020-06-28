Advertisement

Organization hosts estate sale for service members and veterans

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in North-Central Florida is hosting an estate sale to raise money for active service members and veterans.

The group, Soldiers Freedom Outdoors, hosts retreats where service members can go fishing, hunting, or go out on the lake. The paid retreat helps servicemen and women enjoy the outdoors. The group offers them multiple outdoor adventures during a retreat.

“Everything sold goes back to the program to help heal the hidden wounds of war. It helps our program. So that is what we are doing this weekend. Thinking outside the box you know COVID, kicked in and we had to cancel all of our major fundraisers. Honestly, we probably lost somewhere in the tune of $70,000 this spring, between all of our fundraiser cancellations. So you just got to get creative. This is what we are doing to make it happen, so we can still continue to serve our veterans.” CEO of Soldiers Freedom Outdoors, Daniel DiMarco said.

DiMarco also says this weekend’s sale is the first estate sale they’ve hosted. To learn more about the sale, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Florida restaurant fined $314K+ for stealing tips, wages

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A South Florida restaurant chain has been fined over $300,000 for taking employee tips and wages.

Local

Union County “March and Empowerment Day”

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Unity County community marched together in solidarity to fight for racial equality. Community groups attended the peaceful march to show their support.

Local

Gainesville drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Amateur Field Test Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Homeless man gets into fight, attacks another man with knife

Updated: 2 hours ago
Malcolm Andrews got into a fight with another homeless man and pulled out an eight-inch knife.

Local

Amateur radio operators take part in field test day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The field test day is a 24-hour stress test for HAM radio operators to practice emergency communications techniques.

Local

Ocala Drive-In to air Garth Brooks Concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
The screening is airing at 300 drive-in movie theaters across the country

News

UF/IFAS Extension searching for group to be inducted into hall of fame

Updated: 2 hours ago
You can help honor someone who has made a contribution to the agricultural community by nominating them to the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

News

Gainesville drive-thru testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
More than 700 people got tested for COVID-19 today in East Gainesville.

Local

North Florida-South Georgia VA offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Veterans in the area can get COVID-19 testing at local VA offices.