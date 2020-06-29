18 Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees tested positive for COVID-19

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 18 Putnam County Sheriff’s law enforcement and corrections deputies are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, PCSO said sixteen have tested positive for the virus and two are hospitalized.

PCSO said they are testing inmates and employees daily at the Putnam County Jail. One inmate had tested positive and was quarantined.

On June 22 PCSO closed their lobby to the public and suspended fingerprinting services due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said their services will continue as they work with the Florida Department of Health to ensure the community’s safety.

