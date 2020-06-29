Advertisement

Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with Meridian Behavioral Health

The teams are made up of an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy certified in crisis intervention and a meridian mental health clinician.
The teams are made up of an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy certified in crisis intervention and a meridian mental health clinician.(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Meridian Behavioral Health to better serve residents in distress during calls.

The teams are made up of an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy certified in crisis intervention and a mental health clinician employed by Meridian Behavioral Health.

This program is already in place, it has been in the works for a while now. It was launched in early June.

The team will ride together in the deputy’s patrol car responding to calls involving residents going through a mental health crisis, mental health illness, or situations that may be emotionally charged.

“You can watch the body language of the person that you’re speaking with relax and start talking to you and once they realize that you’re there to help them, it’s a very different response and then once that report is built it’s a big responsibility and if that’s our goal. They feel comfortable and they are reaching out to us,” Dr. Briana Kelley, who is employed with Meridian, said.

The Gainesville Police Department does have a similar partnership with Meridian that was launched in 2018.

“What we want to do is to learn from what GPD has done and also recognize that it’s not only the numbers, it’s the stories behind the numbers. The stories of the individuals in our community and what their needs are. If you look at the data it shows that depression is certainly an issue. Schizophrenia is more of a concern in a situation here that law-enforcement responds to,” Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell said.

Sheriff Darnell, who is running for re-election against State Representative Clovis Watson says this program is not a response to the recent calls for police reform sparked by the death of George Floyd.

She says it has been an ongoing discussion that has come into fruition with the program.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump re-tweets video with ‘white power’ chant - clipped version

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

President Trump re-tweets video with ‘white power’ chant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The original three minute and 45 second video was filmed for Villages-News.com and shows both pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators taunting each other but there was one moment during the rally that caught the nation’s attention. Some Democrats at the rally yelled, “Where are your white coats,” as some Republicans drove by in their golf carts, they responded with a ‘white power’ chant.

News

16 Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By James Hamlin
18 Putnam County Sheriff’s law enforcement and corrections deputies are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some sweet summer tips on how to make a summer treat stand out.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Alachua holds March For Unity

Updated: 19 hours ago
The town of Alachua came together to show their unity for progress and justice.

Local

GPD arrests scooter stealer

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
Over the past month, Kurtiz Mency allegedly stole several scooters in Gainesville.

State

Miami-Dade, Broward beaches closing July 3 due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he had no choice to close the beaches for the July 4th holiday.

News

Union County “March and Empowerment Day”

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT

Local

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department investigating death

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
Sheriff’s deputies in North Central Florida are launching a death investigation after finding a man’s body in Bradford County.