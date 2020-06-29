Advertisement

Alachua holds March For Unity

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Alachua came together Sunday afternoon for a peaceful, united demonstration of justice and fellowship.

More than 50 residents, including business owners, church officials, and law enforcement walked three-tenths of a mile to show their solidarity in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death.

The walk began at Maude Lewis Park and ended at Skinner field, where the crowd gathered on the infield of the baseball diamond to pray, listen to guest speakers, and try to get perspective on current events.

Alachua Police Chief, Brad Scott, delivered a stirring speech to those in attendance.

He urged the crowd to ask questions and become informed on issues they want to see change, rather than resort to violence or judging and misrepresenting everything and everyone unfairly.

Scott also said the only way change can happen is if the people unite in a positive way.

“It’s exciting to see people come together as one for something that they saw was wrong. I think it tells the nation that anything that is done wrong is gonna come alive and we’re gonna deal with it together.”

Alachua Mayor, Gib Coerper, was extremely proud of the demonstration.

He believes the community banding together in this uncertain time is what makes Alachua such a special place for everyone to live and enjoy.

“I’ve been here for 46 years, and this is one of the best events I’ve been to because it’s bringing our community together.”

The event lasted for two hours and remained peaceful.

No arrests or violence was reported.

