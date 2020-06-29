Advertisement

Bradford County sheriff’s deputies arrest sex offender for failing to re-register

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday a detective from the Oceanside Police Department in Southern California contacted members of the Bradford County sex offender unit.

Oceanside Police advised them that a sex offender could be living in Bradford County. The man was Frederick Kinzenbaw, who was a registered sex offender in California, but not in Florida. They discovered that he had been living on North Orange Street in Starke for almost a year.

He was arrested and is being charged with failure to register as a sex offender and failure to change/renew driver's license within 48 hours.

Kinzenbaw is in the Bradford County jail on a $200,000 bond.

