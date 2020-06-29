Advertisement

Buchholz High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

(KJCT)
By Patricia Matamoros
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Schools Spokesperson Jackie Johnson confirmed Monday to TV20, that one school system employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson says one employee that works for Buchholz High School tested positive Sunday. The school was closed today for sanitation and will be back open Tuesday. Because it is summer, the employee had no contact with students, only other staff members. The health department is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

