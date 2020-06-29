Buchholz High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Schools Spokesperson Jackie Johnson confirmed Monday to TV20, that one school system employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson says one employee that works for Buchholz High School tested positive Sunday. The school was closed today for sanitation and will be back open Tuesday. Because it is summer, the employee had no contact with students, only other staff members. The health department is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.