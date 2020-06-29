Associated Press Florida Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:00 PM 'Women for Trump: Empower Hour in Florida' event - 'Women for Trump: Empower Hour in Florida' event, via conference call, with Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Fidelity National Financial Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Rayonier Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Raymond James Financial: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Debbie Harry celebrates 75th birthday - 75th birthday of Debbie Harry, American singer-songwriter and actress, best known as the lead singer of new wave band Blondie, who found success with hits including 'Heart of Glass' and 'One Way Or Another'. Harry was in a relationship with Blondie guitarist Chris Stein for several years but split in 1989

