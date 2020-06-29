Forensic team investigates body found in Belleview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators in Marion County launched a death investigation after finding a body Monday.

Deputies found the body on Southeast Campbell Road in Belleview.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office deployed a forensics unit but they have not identified the body at this time.

This is an active investigation. More updates are to come as more information is released.

