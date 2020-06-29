Fourth of July Events in North Central Florida
Here's what's happening during the Fourth of July Weekend
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be a muted Independence Day weekend for many residents across North Central Florida. Several groups canceled or postponed their normal Fourth of July celebrations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents safe. Others still plan on lighting up the sky but at a distance. A list of events, scheduled or canceled, in each county can be found below.
💻: Event can be streamed online
ALACHUA COUNTY
- Ginnie Springs Fourth of July Firework Display
- 7300 Ginnie Springs Rd., High Springs | Sat. July 4 | Half-hour past sunset
- Fourth of July Boat Parade
- Lake Santa Fe | Sat. July 4 | 11 a.m.
- Springs County Kickoff
- U.S. 27/41 and Northwest 9th Place, Newberry | Sat. July 4 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Fourth of July Animal Adventure
- Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation 9528 E., County Road 225 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Canceled Events:
- City of Alachua Annual July 4th Celebration
- Micanopy Annual July 4th Parade and Fireworks
- 2020 Williston Fireworks
- Archer Fireworks Display postponed to Labor Day Weekend | Sat. Sept. 5
BRADFORD COUNTY
No listed events at this time
CLAY COUNTY
Canceled Events:
- Keystone Heights 2020 Fourth of July Celebration including Red White & Boom / Street Dance
COLUMBIA COUNTY
- Lake City 4th of July Celebration Drive-thru only
- Florida Gateway Fairgrounds 164 SW Mary Ethel Lane | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
DIXIE COUNTY
- 15th Annual Stephenson’s Fireworks
- 12023 NE 349 Hwy, Old Town | Sat. July 4 | 8:30 p.m.
GILCHRIST COUNTY
No listed events at this time
LEVY COUNTY
Canceled Events:
- Cedar Key Fireworks Celebration
- Bronson Fireworks Display postponed to Labor Day Weekend | Sat. Sept. 5
MARION COUNTY
- 💻 Red, White and OSO Blue Performance
- Ocala Symphony Orchestra: Reilly Arts Center 500 NE Ninth St. | Sat. July 4 | 3:00 p.m.
Canceled Events:
- Patriotic Celebration | On Top of the World’s Circle Square Commons
- Dunnellon Stars & Stripes Family Fun Day
PUTNAM COUNTY
No listed events at this time
SUWANNEE COUNTY
Scheduled Events:
- 💻 Live Oak Freedom Festival
- Sat. July 4 | Hwy 90 Downtown Live Oak | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Branford 4th of July evening celebration
- 403 SE Craven St. | Sat. July 4 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
UNION COUNTY
- July 4th Bass Tournament
- Lake Butler Lake | Sat. July 4 | Safelight to 12 p.m.
