Fourth of July Events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be a muted Independence Day weekend for many residents across North Central Florida. Several groups canceled or postponed their normal Fourth of July celebrations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents safe. Others still plan on lighting up the sky but at a distance. A list of events, scheduled or canceled, in each county can be found below.

💻: Event can be streamed online

ALACHUA COUNTY

Canceled Events:

BRADFORD COUNTY

No listed events at this time

CLAY COUNTY

Canceled Events:

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Lake City 4th of July Celebration Drive-thru only Florida Gateway Fairgrounds 164 SW Mary Ethel Lane | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



DIXIE COUNTY

15th Annual Stephenson’s Fireworks 12023 NE 349 Hwy, Old Town | Sat. July 4 | 8:30 p.m.



GILCHRIST COUNTY

No listed events at this time

LEVY COUNTY

Canceled Events:

MARION COUNTY

Red, White and OSO Blue Performance Ocala Symphony Orchestra: Reilly Arts Center 500 NE Ninth St. | Sat. July 4 | 3:00 p.m.



Canceled Events:

Patriotic Celebration | On Top of the World’s Circle Square Commons

Dunnellon Stars & Stripes Family Fun Day

PUTNAM COUNTY

No listed events at this time

SUWANNEE COUNTY

Scheduled Events:

Live Oak Freedom Festival Sat. July 4 | Hwy 90 Downtown Live Oak | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Branford 4th of July evening celebration 403 SE Craven St. | Sat. July 4 | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.



UNION COUNTY

July 4th Bass Tournament Lake Butler Lake | Sat. July 4 | Safelight to 12 p.m.



