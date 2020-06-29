Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some sweet summer tips on how to make a summer treat stand out.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Watermelons are great on their own but some easy additions make the treat stand out even more.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some sweet summer tips.

This content is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

Gainesville Health and Fitness
Gainesville Health and Fitness(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Watermelon Salad

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alachua holds March For Unity

Updated: 9 hours ago
The town of Alachua came together to show their unity for progress and justice.

Local

GPD arrests scooter stealer

Updated: 13 hours ago
Over the past month, Kurtiz Mency allegedly stole several scooters in Gainesville.

State

Miami-Dade, Broward beaches closing July 3 due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he had no choice to close the beaches for the July 4th holiday.

Latest News

News

Union County “March and Empowerment Day”

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT

Local

Bradford County Sheriff’s Department investigating death

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
Sheriff’s deputies in North Central Florida are launching a death investigation after finding a man’s body in Bradford County.

State

Florida restaurant fined $314K+ for stealing tips, wages

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
A South Florida restaurant chain has been fined over $300,000 for taking employee tips and wages.

News

UF/IFAS Extension searching for group to be inducted into hall of fame

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
You can help honor someone who has made a contribution to the agricultural community by nominating them to the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

News

Gainesville drive-thru testing

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
More than 700 people got tested for COVID-19 today in East Gainesville.

News

COVID-19 Spike: Local concerts postponed

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
A planned concert in North Central Florida is being pushed back due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.