Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up at coronavirus testing sites around Florida on Monday, as the state remained in the virus’s grip. St. Petersburg Police said on Twitter that a testing site located at Tropicana Field — where the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team normally plays — closed early because it was at capacity, shortly after 8 a.m. In Jacksonville, more than 300 cars lined up for testing at the TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jaguars play. Beaches and bars in South Florida are closing, just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.

TALLAHASSEE, Fa. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is cutting more than $1 billion from the budget the Legislature approved in March. He signed the now $92.2 billion budget Monday, two days before the fiscal year starts. He said the cuts were deeper than he wanted because revenue is dropping because of the coronavirus. But he said he still preserved teacher and state worker raises, a boost for child welfare and $625 million for environmental projects.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — There has always been a low-boil tension between a much smaller cohort of Democrats and the Republican majority in The Villages retirement community in Florida. A veneer of good manners in the largest retirement community in the U.S. mostly prevailed on golf courses and at bridge tables. But residents said Monday those good manners have been put to a test over the past several months. Those tensions got international attention last weekend when President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters at the retirement community chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that allows local elections officials across the state to use a secondary system to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of results. DeSantis approved the voting systems measure to employ a statewide network used for recounts. The law gives the supervisors of elections in the state's 67 counties the option of employing auditing systems that are separate from the machines and software used for the initial ballot counts. Critics said the new system had risks because it relies on digital images of the original paper ballots for recounts.