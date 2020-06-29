Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and two injured in a targeted shooting Monday afternoon outside an Amazon warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida. Officials say two suspects got out of a car, started shooting and then sped off. Authorities say the victims had been standing in a line outside to apply for a job. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

TALLAHASSEE, Fa. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is cutting more than $1 billion from the budget the Legislature approved in March. He signed the now $92.2 billion budget Monday, two days before the fiscal year starts. He said the cuts were deeper than he wanted because revenue is dropping because of the coronavirus. But he said he still preserved teacher and state worker raises, a boost for child welfare and $625 million for environmental projects.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The city of Jacksonville is where President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination in August in his bid for re-election. But the city on Monday enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations and places where social distancing isn't possile. The requirement takes effect at 5 p.m. The Republican National Committee picked Jacksonville for the political spectacle after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t give in to the president’s insistence that the large gathering be held without social distancing measures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up at coronavirus testing sites around Florida on Monday, as the state remained in the virus’s grip. St. Petersburg Police said on Twitter that a testing site located at Tropicana Field — where the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team normally plays — closed early because it was at capacity, shortly after 8 a.m. In Jacksonville, more than 300 cars lined up for testing at the TIAA Bank Field, where the NFL Jaguars play. Beaches and bars in South Florida are closing, just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.